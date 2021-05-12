From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja has said that counterterrorism troops have foiled an attempt by the Boko Haram terrorists to attack an outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State, killed nine terrorists.

The soldiers from Operation HADIN KAI in conjunction with their counterparts from the Nigeria Police Force, vigilantes and hunters recovered ome Buffalo gun truck, three motorcycles, three Browning machine guns, one rocket propelled gun, four AK-47 rifles, one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries, among other items from the terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohamamed Yerima, who made this known in a statement said: ‘Troops of Operation HADIN KAI on Tuesday 11 May, 2021, foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack an outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State.

‘The terrorists who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjuction with the Nigerian Police, Youth Vigilante and hunters leading to terrorists withdrawal in dissary.

‘Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds. One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK 47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.

‘Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries among other items.

‘The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the gallantry of troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.

‘Members of the public are requested to remain calm and are assured of security during the festive period and beyond.’