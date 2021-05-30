From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters said its soldiers foiled terrorists attempt to attack troops location at Rann the headquarter of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State and killed ten of the terrorists.

The soldiers from Operation Hadin Kai were said to have destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima who made this known in a statement said: “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State.

The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town. The highly-spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.