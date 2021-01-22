Soldiers engaged in the counter-insurgency war in the North East have destroyed seven gun trucks belonging to Boko Haram terrorists while attempting to reinforce in the attack on Marte village in Borno State.

Several of the terrorists were killed during the operation that started on the night of January 15, and lasted till the early hours of January 16.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said: “After successfully repelling a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack on Marte, with the destruction of seven gun trucks by combined ground and air operations, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has obliterated additional six gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues in the attack.

“This occurred on the night of January 15 through to the early hours of January 16, 2021, as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than six additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battle space. Several other terrorists were mopped up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP elements.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored not only in the North East but also in every other troubled part of our beloved country.”

AFCSC Senior Course 43 ends study tour to 82 Division

Participants of Senior Course 43, of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State, have concluded a four-day study tour to 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu.

The visit afforded participants the opportunity to obtain first-hand information and materials on the activities of the division, particularly in the areas of operations, administration, logistics and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC). The visit took the participants who are of the Department of Land Warfare to 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State, and 34 Brigade Owerri, Imo State, areas of responsibility of the division.

The participants comprised instructors and members of directing staff of the college. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adegboye, represented by the Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Greg Omorogbe, said the division has made it possible for the team to visit some units to broaden their knowledge on operations of the division. Head of the delegation who is also Director, Land Warfare, Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, said the visit afforded participants with first hand information on army operations in the division. He urged participants to be good ambassadors of the college and take the tour as an opportunity to excel in their studies.

Edo to engage retired soldiers to boost security

Edo State government said it has concluded plans to engage retired soldiers and members of the Nigerian Legion in its security architecture to boost security.

Governor Godwin Obaseki said the wealth of experience of the ex-servicemen would greatly benefit government’s drive in tackling the current security challenges.

He promised that government would meet the yearnings of the ex-servicemen, especially in the area of healthcare.

He noted that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day provided an opportunity for government, corporate bodies, individuals and the society to soberly reflect on the plights of ex-servicemen.

The governor made this known shortly after the wreath-laying ceremony at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration: “Including ex-servicemen in security arrangement in Edo has become imperative as security is everyone’s business.”

He said government had a partnership with members of the legion and would continue to keep it going. He called on Nigerians to strive to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the country and the state, by avoiding acts capable of causing instability.

Yobe gov commends soldiers for repelling terror attack on Gujba

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has commended soldiers of the Nigerian Army for foiling a terrorist attack on Gujba village: “The determination of the soldiers to repel the attack shows that the military has changed the narratives in its fight against insurgency that is now yielding positive results.

“We assure the military and the security agencies of state government support.”

He called on Nigerians to appreciate and support the military and security operatives in view of the overwhelming security challenges bedevilling the country.

He also appealed to the public to provide useful and timely information on suspicious movements of persons and objects in their respective communities for proactive measures.

He lamented the casualties recorded by the military during the operation and wished those injured quick recovery, even as he pledged that his government would provide emergency support for the victims.

Enugu gov donates N10m to soldiers’ widows skills centre

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has donated N5 million and 150 50kg bags of rice to wives of fallen heroes in 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu.

He donated another N5 million to the Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 82 Division Chapter, in Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

He made the donations at the wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations held at the Abakpa Cantonment.

Ugwuanyi said the donation was to support the chairperson of 82 Division NAOWA and wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) carry on the good work at the skills centre in the division.

The governor purchased all the alcohol-based sanitizers, liquid detergent, liquid air fresheners as well as bed sheets and other items made by the graduates of the NAOWA Vocational and Skill Acquisition Centre.

He urged the widows to be strong and put into practice what they were taught, to train their children.

The GOC, Major-General Lasisi Adegboye, said: “We will continue to pray for our nation, our colleagues in the front-lines, as we all seek enduring security and peace throughout the nation.

“We will continue to pray for wives and families of our fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and oneness of the nation. We are also grateful to Governor Ugwuanyi for his support.”

Chairperson, 82 Division NAOWA, Mrs. Rasheedat Adegboye, thanked the governor, the GOC, senior staff and other officers of the division for supporting the centre: “For the graduates of the vocational and skill acquisition centre, I want you to apply all you have learned to improve the socio-economic status and well-being of yourselves and families.

“For the new intakes to the centre, I want you to take your training seriously, learn and be masters of your chosen skills in order to make a difference in the society, improve your earnings and support your families.”

Thirty-two sewing machines and accessories were presented to tailoring/fashion designing graduates. One hundred and seventy bags of fish feeds and other accessories were given to those trained in fish farming, among others.