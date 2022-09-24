From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Normalcy has returned to Ebem Ohafia community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State after a shootout between soldiers of the 14 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Ohafia and gunmen on Friday evening. The gun duel led to palpable tension in the community.

The fierce exchange of gunfire it was gathered caused panic in the area as residents and indigenes of the community scampered for safety, while others hid in their respective homes to prevent being caught in the crossfire.

There were two versions of reports about the incident. While one said gunmen who evaded the community and the soldiers were engaged in a heavy gun duel which led to panic in the community.

Another version had it that soldiers were searching homes and shooting sporadically all over the community, which led to residents abandoning their homes and fleeing to safety.

The Nigeria Army has however cleared the air over the incident.

A senior officer of the 14 Brigade who wouldn’t want his name in print, said soldiers were not searching homes nor shooting sporadically contrary to rumours making the rounds.

He explained what happened was that some soldiers were on patrol in the area, when some hoodlums on citing them, opened fire and the soldiers responded.

He denied the allegation that soldiers were shooting sporadically, as they searched people’s homes and queried if the soldiers were mad to have engaged in such act.

The source said the situation has however been brought under control, adding that there were no causalities on both sides.

Recall that a similar incident which occured in the community early last month claimed four lives, a soldier, two gunmen and a lady, Mary Ajunwa, hit by stray bullet.