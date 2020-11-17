Molly Kilete

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers have intensified operations against bandits, kidnappers and other criminals with the killing of one kidnapper, arrest of two others and one bandit.

The suspects were said to have been arrested by soldiers of Operation ACCORD following intelligence report of their activities in Garin Arawa of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Major Genera John Enenche who made this known in a statement said “Troops of Operation ACCORD have intensified the onslaught against criminal elements with attendant successes. Following credible intelligence on the presence of kidnappers in Garin Arawa of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on 16 November 2020. Troops immediately mobilized to the village and made contact with kidnappers. In the course of the encounter, one kidnapper was killed in contact while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered from the operation, include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle.

“Relatedly, troops deployed at Dungun Muazu received a distress call from motorists along Tashan Bawa-Kuyelo road that suspected bandits barricaded road in an attempt to rob road users. Troops swiftly responded and made contact with robbers. Troop’s superior firepower forced robbers to escape into the bush. Normalcy has since been restored to the general area.

“In another development, troops deployed at Jibia arrested 2 suspected kidnappers named Malam Ismail Isah and Malam Sale Samaila at Tsembe Kolumbo village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Suspects are currently in custody for further investigation. In the same vein, one suspected bandit named Bello Ardo from Yargoje town in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State was arrested on 16 November 2020 by the gallant troops. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.

Sent from my iPhone X