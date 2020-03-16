Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said that its troops on counter insurgency war and anti-banditry operations in the northeast and northwest of the country have made tremendous arrests, killed several terrorists and recovered various arms and ammunition from them.

Operations Media Coordinator, Nigerian Army, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this known, said that armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups now find it difficult to operate across the country as soldiers have stepped up their anti-banditry operations across the north central and northwest regions of the country.

Iliyasu stated, “It could be recalled that on March 11, the gallant troops of Strong Response Area Gubio, successfully repelled a Boko Haram criminals’ attack. During the encounter, troops dealt a decisive blow on the marauding criminals, neutralised two of them and recovered AK 47 rifle. Subsequent exploitation by the troops along the withdrawal route of the insurgents in the early hours of 12 March led to the discovery of additional five Boko Haram criminals’ shattered bodies resulting from the encounter, one burnt Boko Haram’ Gun Truck, one PKT Machine Gun, two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines and 67 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Furthermore, on the same day ,two Boko Haram terrorists, Mohammed, 21, and Liman, 35, surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion deployed at Tashan Goto in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The surrendered terrorists confessed that they worked for the Nakib (a Boko Haram Captain) at Bula Umar Village. The troops recovered two AK 47 Rifles, two AK 47 rifle magazines and eight rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition from the surrendered terrorists. The surrendered criminals further revealed that a number of their erstwhile members were killed by troops in recent times while others are left wandering in the forest and willing to surrender to troops of the Nigerian Army as they are tired of life without meaning. They also regretted their involvement in the act of insurgency while calling on their former collaborators to also take the bold step to renounce and submit themselves to the authorities of the Nigerian Army.

“In a related development, on March 8, another Boko Haram terrorist, Zantaliye, surrendered to troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Banki Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed that the surrendered terrorist belonged to the Shekau faction. He also calls on his former colleagues to tow the path of sanity and surrender themselves to troops of the Nigerian Army as their safety and security are guaranteed.

“In the North Central region, on March 9, troops responded to information from some locals confirming the presence of some bandits in the general area of Abinsi, and Angbaye Islands in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. The troops subsequently mobilised and conducted a robust clearance operation along the axis. Troops discovered and destroyed two makeshift camps where the armed bandits used to hibernate on the Islands. The raid forced the armed bandits to flee the area. Nevertheless, troops pursued the bandits until contact was broken along the River line separating Benue and Nassarawa States. In the aftermath of the encounter, troops recovered one AK 47 magazine with 22 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“In the Northwest region, on March 8, troops of 8 Division on Operation MESA acting on credible information on the activities of armed herdsmen in Tara village of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, fiercely mobilised to the area, made contact with the armed herdsmen and arrested two suspects, namely; Sale ,and Umar , while others fled abandoning 110 cattle. Also, same troops conducted a successful cordon and search operation at Banji village of Bodinga LGA of Sokoto State, neutralised one notorious kidnap kingpin ,Juliet. Additionally, in the early hours of March 9, Nigerian Army troops deployed in Kebe, Sokoto State while on clearance operation came in contact with some bandits at Jigawa village.