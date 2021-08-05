From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure have intercepted 132 bags of indian hemp worth #5.8million.

The bags were intercepted separately at Omotosho military check point along Benin-Ore highway and Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

At the Omotosho military check point, 82 bags of Indian hemp being conveyed by druglords were abandoned in two SUVs, an ash coloured Toyota Sequoia.

The druglords were said to have fled into a nearby bush and abandoned their wares.

In Owo, two suspects who were dressed in police camouflage were caught wtih 50 bags of indian hemp at Isua Military checkpoint.

Names of the suspects were given as Nze Ezenwa aged 55 years and Mr Stephen Sunday aged 35 years.

The suspects were said to be going to deliver the goods to one Seriki in Abuja in a white coloured Toyota Sienna mini bus marked RBC 334 BG.

Officer Commanding, Military Police, Emontimi Konte Cleopas who spoke to newsmen after handing over the suspects and exhibits to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the suspects wore mask and were dressed in Nigeria Police pullover.

