Troops from 72 Special Forces Brigade, Nigerian Army, Makurdi, Benue State, have intercepted 73 young men from Nasarawa State heading to Imo State.

They were arrested at the Agan tollgate, Makurdi, following intelligence report over their movement. They were found to be in possession of 47 Bajaj motorcycles in five trucks conveying some items from Plateau State to a Port Harcourt-based company in Rivers State.

The Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, commended the troops, saying, despite attempts to evade arrest, the soldiers were able to stop the trucks and apprehend the men.

He charged the soldiers to carry out a detailed profiling of the passengers as the answers coming from them did not add up. He said what he saw and heard were contrary to speculations that a truck loaded with arms and men set to attack the town was intercepted: “No arms were found after a thorough search conducted by the soldiers.”

He wondered how such a large group of young men from the same state could be found together and going to a place like Imo State, “which they know to be experiencing serious security challenges at the moment.”

Commander of the 72 Special Forces Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel A.D. Alhassan, said he and his men acted on a security report and intercepted the trucks immediately they got the hint that they were heading towards Makurdi.

He said a thorough search was conducted on them with all goods in the trucks offloaded and their motorcycles dismantled for proper search: “No arms were found.”

One of the men, Emmanuel Ayugwa, said they were going to Imo State to engage in commercial motorcycle business, popularly known as okada.

‘Army not on revenge mission in Ohafia’

The Nigerian Army has debunked claims that its soldiers have embarked on revenge mission in Ohafia, Abia State, following the killing of six of its troops, allegedly by men of ESN/IPOB. It also said no soldier was killed as speculated.

Former Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a story making rounds in the social media that troops are on vengeance mission in some communities in Abia State following the death of six soldiers in a clash with ESN/IPOB terrorists.

“The story further alleged that, as a result, residents of Elu, Amangwu and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA have embarked on mass exodus out of fear. The NA wishes to debunk the allegation as baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the NA but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state.

“The true position is that troops carried out routine clearance operations in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizens aimed restoring socio-economic activities which were hitherto disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who attack security agents and government infrastructures.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens, are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled areas and to rid the state a of criminal elements.

“Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Abia State of the safety of their lives and properties and urge them to continue to report suspicious movements and activities of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.”

COAS appoints new theatre commander, spokesman, others

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Faruk Yahaya, has announced the appointment of Major General C.G. Musa as the theatre commander for Operation Hadin Kai. He also announced the appointment of Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu as Director, Army Public Relations, who has since assumed duty.

Also appointed was a new Provost Marshall, Major General Aiyenigba. former Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made the announcement, said: “The Nigerian Army (NA) has released posting and appointments of senior officers.

“This is in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“Those affected include Major General F.O. Omoigui from Headquarters, Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General; Major General C.G. Musa, from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters, Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, and appointed Theatre Commander; Major General O.R. Aiyenigba, from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, and appointed Provost Marshal (Army), and Major General I.M. Jallo, from Defence Space Administration, to Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

“Others are, Brigadier General N.U. Muktar from Nigeria High Commission, Islamabad, to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement; Brigadier General O. Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters (Director, Defence Information) to Headquarters, Directorate of Army Public Relations, and appointed Director, Brigadier General A.E. Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations (Defunct) to Headquarters, 22 Brigade, and appointed Commander, and Brigadier General K.O. Ukandu, from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College, and appointed directing staff.

Also included are Brigadier General I.B. Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters, Department of Army Operations, and appointed Deputy Director, Operations; Brigadier General A.M. Umar from Army War College Nigeria to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, and Brigadier General A.J.S. Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters, 24 Task Force Brigade, and appointed Commander.

“Others are Colonel K.E. Inyang from Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics, to Office of the Chief of Army Staff,and appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff; Colonel O.O. Braimah from Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, to Nigeria High Commission, Islamabad, and appointed Defence Attachee, and Colonel I.P. Omoke from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Assistant Director, Foreign Liaison/Liaison Officer (Army).

“The COAS urged all the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them. All postings and appointments are with immediate effect.”

Army PRO assumes office, solicits media’s support

The new Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, has assumed duty with a promise to ensure better working relationship with the media.

He also promised to partner with the media in achieving the objective of educating and informing the public, thereby bringing the society up to speed on the happenings in the defence and security sector of the country.

He said he would bring his experience to bear in projecting the activities of the Nigerian Army with the objective of galvanising public goodwill and support for its activities.

Nwachukwu took over from Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima. He appealed to the media to use their medium to positively shape public perception and opinion toward endearing national defence and security institutions to the public:

“It is an indisputable and very well established fact that the sword or gun cannot alone provide a panacea to the complex and multifaceted security challenges that characterise today’s world.

“I must, therefore, make haste to say that the complex nature of these security challenges requires multi-disciplinary approach and a conglomerate of stakeholders of which the media is a very vital one.

“In decisively overcoming these challenges, the NA and the media must be partners in progress to surmount this security threats in order to berth the peace and tranquillity we all earnestly desire as a people and nation.”

Yerima said the Directorate of Army Public Relations under his watch recorded commendable progress in the area of capacity building and logistics. He commended the media for their cooperation, and the officers and soldiers of the directorate for their loyalty and support. He appealed to them to extend the same support to his successor.