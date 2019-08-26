The Nigerian Army has launched a probe into the alleged illegal importation of six mine resistance vehicles into the country through Adamawa State last week.

The vehicles were intercepted in Fufore Local Government Area by soldiers attached to the 23 Armoured Brigade of the army, Yola, according to a Premium Times report on Saturday.

The vehicles were said to have been brought in without due process

The probe ordered by the Army Headquarters is aimed at establishing the ownership of the equipment, their source and their destination.

The commander of the 23 Armoured Brigade, S.G. Mohammed, on Saturday handed over the vehicles to the comptroller of Customs in charge of Adamawa and Taraba States, Olumoh Kamaldeen, at Konkol, Fufore Local Government Area.

Adamawa, Yobe and Borno States have been the serially attacked over the last few years by the terror sect, Boko Haram with the security agencies and Nigerians often wondering how they procure their weapons.