From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations (DMO), said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in east, have killed 103 members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa State Province (ISWAP), terrorists the last three weeks.

The soldiers also arrested 40, terrorists including four commanders and rescued 30 kidnapped victims.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known, also said that 280 repentant terrorists and their families comprising 29 males, 73 females and 148 children surrendered to the military at various theatre of operation in the north east.

Gen. Danmadami at a media briefing on update on military operations conducted between December 1-22, said, the operations have continued to record tremendous successes and denied criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities.

He said within the period under review,

soldiers on internal security operations in the south south part of the country, destroyed 57, illegal refineries refining sites, 953 cooking ovens, 68 wooden boats, 172 storage tanks and 149 dugout pits.

He said the soldiers from operation DELTA SAFE, recovered 445,000 litres of crude oil, 1,043,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 22,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 2,000 litres Dual Purpose Kerosine, 1 AK47 rifle, 8 tankers, 63 vehicles, 2 speed boat, 1 thug boat, 14 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 3 bicycles, 11 pumping machines and 3 outboard engines, and arrested 21 oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

He said the efforts of the soldiers denied the vandals of stealing crude oil worth over N700million.

Giving an update of military operations conducted within the period, Danmadami, said “The Land and air components of Operation HADIN KAI have continued to dominate their general area of operation as operational activities were conducted in villages, towns and mountain areas within Damboa, Bama, Gwoza and Konduga, Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Gulani and Geidam Local Government Areas of Yobe States respectively. Notably, on 1 December 2022, troops had a meeting engagement with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa State Province terrorists at Waji Roko in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops with the support of air component engaged the terrorists and neutralized scores of the terrorists while other fled. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 3 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 2,152 rounds of 7.62mm special, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb and 1 x 36 hand grenade. Troops also recovered one of the terrorist gun truck and destroyed one gun truck.

3. Similarly, on 2 December 2022, troops on fighting patrol came in contact with terrorists while exploiting deep into the forest outside Mallam Fatori town in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State. During the fire fight troops neutralized several terrorists while others fled, troops further exploited the general area and discovered a base with bunkers and over 100 mattresses which were sets ablazed while the air component through air interdiction operation neutralized several terrorists trying to escape from the general area. Troops also recovered 1 mortar tube, 2 mortar tripod stand and 1 x 60mm mortar bomb.

4. Also, on 5 December 2022, troops came in contact of Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of Africa Province terrorists while on routine patrol at Komala village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Following the fire fighter, 3 terrorists were neutralized while others fled, troops exploited the area and recovered 123 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 AK47 rifles and magazines loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm special. Similarly, on 9 December 2022, troops raided identified Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of Africa Province terrorists hide out at Modu Ajiram in Bula Madagermbe general area in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorists. During the firefight, troops neutralized 5 Terrorists and captured one. Also, on 11 December 2022, troops arrested 4 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa State terrorists commanders along Gwoza-Yamteke road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. It was revealed that they escaped from Sabil Huda in Sambisa forest due to intense bombardment from own troops. Items recovered from terrorists include; 3 AK47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 7 AK47 magazines, 1 G3 magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammo, 3 bandoliers, 2 mobile phones and the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand, Four Hundred Naira (N125,400.00) only among other item.

5. Equally, between 3 and 13 December 2022, troops responded to intelligence and arrested a Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of Africa Province terrorists logistic supplier hibernating at Chibok town in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Items recovered from the suspect include 2 cows, 4 rams, 1 cutlass and 2 mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops equally arrested other Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic suppliers at different locations within the theatre of operations with different types of logistics items. Furthermore, troops also conducted operational activities in Zurukuduk village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 3 suspected collaborators with 1 FN rifle and cutlasses among other items. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 5 AK47 magazines, 1 x 36 hand grenade and 86 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm belted ammunition. Likewise on 16 December 2022, troops ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at a crossing point and neutralized one Commander identified as Abu Ummi and 4 other terrorist. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62 mm special and 6 bicycles.

6. Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 2 G3 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 1 gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 barreta pistol, 26 AK47 magazines, 4 bandoliers, 4 x 36 hand grenades, 1 x 42 hand grenade, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb, 1 mortar tube, 2 mortar tripod stands and a 60mm mortar bomb. Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of males and females fabrics, bags of grains, jerrycans of groundnut oil, cartons of detergents, the sum of N291,060.00 and other sundry items. Equally, troops neutralized 103 terrorists, apprehended 4 terrorists commanders, arrested 12 Boko Haram Terrorists logistics suppliers and 2 terrorist collaborators as well as 4 terrorists spies. Equally, 30 abducted civilians were also rescued while a total of 423 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families comprises, of 41 adult males, 126 adult females and 222 children surrendered to own troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

7. Equally, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI on 11 December 2022, conducted air interdiction operation at an identified Islamic State of West Africa Province enclave around Razah, a mountainous area in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. The air strike was carried out following intelligence report that a top Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander and his foot soldiers were hibernating in the area. Following the air bombardment, feedback revealed that scores of the terrorists were neutralized with all their equipment and logistics caught up in an inferno. Same day, another successful air interdiction operation was conducted at Kundesana, a terrorists hideout in Mandara mountainous area of Borno State. The operation was caried out in response to intelligence of terrorists in the area and relocation of some high profiled commanders and their fighters following the initial air strike. Feedback revealed the neutralization of the terrorists commanders and their fighters as well as destruction their logistics facilities in the area.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

8. Troops in the North Central Zone of the Country have sustained to crack down on the nefarious activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their general area of operation. Troops on 8 December 2022 in conjunctions with other security agencies raided Karamajiji and Lugbe general areas in Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory to rid the general area of the menace of criminal elements. During the operations the team intercepted a total of Four Hundred and Twenty Nine (429) motorcycles. The motorcycles were subsequently crushed same day in an open field at Lugbe in the presence of all participating security agencies. Equally, on 16 December 2022, troops in conjunction with other security agencies conducted fighting patrol to Kassanki village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and arrested 5 suspected kidnappers in their hideout. Similarly, between 8 and 15 December 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN raided the residence of a notorious gunrunner who was on the wanted lists of own troops at Rampla village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. During the operation troops recovered 2 fabricated pistols and 1 fabricated rifle. Troops also carried out covert operation on 9 December 2022 and arrested 2 notorious kidnappers at Gora and Maijuju villages in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

9. Equally, troops while on patrol had contact with bandits within Kampani general area in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Following the operation troops neutralized 1 bandit while other fled. Troops recovered are 25 rounds of 7.62mm special and 2 motorcycles among other items. Also, a notorious gun runner was equally arrested along Kwankonka-Zaria road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state on 19 December 2022 with 1 fabricated AK47 rifle, 1 fabricated pistol and 533 rounds of 7.62mm NATO concealed in a bag of grains, while a bandolier was also discovered inside a jerrycan of palm oil. Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 3 locally fabricated AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated pistol, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special, 533 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 motorcycles, cutlasses and mobile phones among other items.

10. In a related development, the air component of Operation SAFE HAVEN on 3 December 2022 conducted air interdiction operation at identified bandits hideouts at Odare, Magama forests and Zurak general area of Kampani village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. During the operation 7 motorcycles, each mounted by 3 bandit were seen trying to escape but were bombarded. Feedback confirmed that the bandits suffered severe casualties as they were all confirmed to have been neutralized in the air strikes.

NORTH WEST ZONE

11. Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West Zone of the Country have sustained operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, raid and clearance operations to clear bandits and terrorists enclaves within various towns and Local Government Areas of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna States respectively. On 3 December 2022, troops conducted fighting patrols to an identified bandits hideout at Ungawan Babale and Rafin Sarki in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with the terrorists. Following the fire fight, troops neutralized 5 terrorists while others fled. Equally, on 7 December 2022, troops on fighting patrol at Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State arrested a suspected gun runner who has been on the wanted list of troops at a filling station while refueling his car. Items recovered from him include 5 AK47 rifles, 4,000 rounds of 7.6mm special ammo concealed in a sack, 4 magazines, teargas cannister as well as knives.

12. Also, on 4 December 2022, troops responded to distress call on terrorist attack at Maigamji village in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State and made contact with the terrorist, during the operation, 3 bandits were neutralized while others fled with gun shot wounds. Troops exploited the area and recovered a bag containing 7 AK 47 magazines loaded with 204 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 motorcycles and a mobile phone. Same day, troops made contact with bandits at Mahuta village in the same Funtua Local Government Area. Following the fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists and recovered 2 dane guns, 4 mobile phones and daggers among other items. Furthermore, on 8 December 2022, following a tip off, troops intercepted a truck conveying uncoupled motorcycles with 5 suspects along Gusau-Dansadau road in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State. It was revealed that the items were intended for delivery to a suspected terrorists collaborator who has been on the watch list of troops. Items recovered from the suspects include 1 baretta pistol, 1 magazine, 11 rounds of 7.56mm ammunition, 7 uncoupled motorcycles and the sum of Fifty Five Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Naira (N55,150.00) only.

13. Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 1 baretta pistol, 1 locally made rifle, 3 locally made pistol, 4 locally made guns, 3 dane guns, 4,308 rounds 7.62mm special, 7 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 11 rounds of 7.56mm ammunition and 5 cartridges. Also recovered are 55 motorcycles, 7 uncoupled motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and 820 rustled cattle as well as the sum of Two Million Three and Two Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety Five Naira (N2,302,195.00) only. Troops equally neutralized 27 terrorists, arrested 36 suspected terrorist and rescued 35 abducted civilians. All recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested suspects were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

14. In a relatedly development, the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, on 1 December 2022, conducted an air interdiction operation at identified terrorists hideouts in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Consequently, the air strike operation was conducted following credible intelligence about the activities of terrorists in the general area. After the successful bombardment, it was confirmed from feedback that 7 terrorists kingpins, namely; Jibrin Gurgu, Isah Jauro and Tambuwal from Zamfara State were eliminated from the strikes, others are Noti, Bala, Yunusa and Burti who were on the watch lists of security agents were all neutralized with their foot soldiers. Equally, a follow up air interdiction operation was carried out against terrorist in their enclaves in Tofa and Kiyawa in Igabi and Birni Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Feedback received, revealed that, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the bombardment.

SOUTH SOUTH ZONE

15. The Land, Maritime and air components of operation DELTA SAFE have sustained offensive posture to deny criminals space to carryout their illegal operations in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers State respectively. During the operations several illegal refining sites, equipment and petroleum products were recovered and destroyed while some suspected oil thieves and pipeline vandals were also apprehended. Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops of operations DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 953 cooking ovens, 68 wooden boats, 172 storage tanks and 149 dugout pits. Also recovered were 445,000 litres of crude oil, 1,043,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 22,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 2,000 litres Dual Purpose Kerosine, 1 AK47 rifle, 8 tankers, 63 vehicles, 2 speed boat, 1 thug boat, 14 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 3 bicycles, 11 pumping machines and 3 outboard engines, while 21 oil thieves and pipeline vandals were apprehended. Cumulatively within the weeks in focus oil thieves were denied a total of Seven Hundred Thirteen Million, Six Hundred Ninety Nine Thousand Six Hundred Naira (N713,699,600.00) only in South South Region. The large quantity of illegal crude oil and other petroleum product recovered and destroyed and the number of arrested oil thieves and pipeline vandals, shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in denying them freedom of action.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

16. Troops and other security agencies in the South East zone of the Country have sustained the aggressive posture in the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals aimed at restoring peace and normalcy to the region. Accordingly, operational activities were conducted in villages, forests, communities in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo State respectively. Between 11 and 12 December 2022, troops in conjunction with other security services raided identified Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network hideout at Ugwulangu community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Following the operation, 4 suspected criminals were arrested, the combine team also recovered 16 motorcycles, 4 generating sets, 4 gas cylinders, television sets, and 5 mobile phones among other items. Also on 12 December 2022, the combined team of security agencies raided another Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals camp at Agu Egedegede forest of Obeagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, during the operation, troops arrested 10 criminals, destroyed their camp as well recovered 1 locally fabricated pistol, 2 dane guns, 1 motorcycle, 2 cartridges, 4 rounds of 7.62mm special, 3 woodland camouflage and 1 desert camouflage uniforms among other items.

17. Equally, troops responded to a distress call on the attack of the Independence National Electorate Commission (INEC) office at Owerri metropolis in Imo State by the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals on 12 December 2022. Following the engagement by troops 3 criminals were neutralized, while 3 AK47 rifles, 3 pump action guns, petrol bombs, some explosives, and 4 vehicles among other items were recovered. Troops also came in contact with suspected criminals while on fighting patrols to a suspected criminal hideout at Iyonu forest in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, during the encounter, troops neutralized one of their kingpins who was on the wanted list of security agents as well arrested one suspect while other fled. Troops also recovered one pump action gun, 4 cartridges, one locally made pistol, one camouflage uniform, 2 mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops also responded to Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals activities along Nkalagu-Railway Junction and made contact with the criminals, during the encounter troops neutralized 1 criminal and recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special and mobile phones among other items.

18. Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 8 pump action guns, 3 locally made pistols, 3 dane guns, several locally fabricated hand grenades with leg cuffs and chains, 5 cartridges, petrol bombs, 3 smoke grenade launchers, some explosives, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5 pairs of woodland camouflage and 2 pair of desert camouflage. Other items recovered are 10 vehicles, 18 motorcycles, 13 generating sets, 4 gas cylinders, 8 mobile phones, television sets and other sundry items. Troops equally neutralized 7 criminals, arrested 25 criminals and rescued 8 kidnapped civilians. All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended criminals have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

SOUTH WEST ZONE

19. Troops of joint border patrol in South West Zone of the Country have sustained the onslaught against smugglers of contraband goods. Accordingly, operational activities were conducted in the jetties, villages, bush path, town and Local Government Areas in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States respectively. During the operation troops in conjunction with other security agents intercepted some contraband goods and arrested suspected criminal elements within the zone. Cumulatively, between 1 to 22 December 2022, troops of Operation AWATSE in the conduct of Operation SWIFT RESPONSE recovered 1,680 x 50kg bags of foreign rice, 997 jerrycans of 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 1 truck, 2 golf cars, bales of use clothing among other items, troops also arrested 2 criminals elements. All recovered items have been handed over to the Nigerian Custom Services while the arrested criminals were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

20. On a final note, I wish once again convey the military high command commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.