Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters says that military operations across the country have led to the killings of 92 terrorists, 104 bandits and arrests of several others in the North-West and North-East parts of the country.

The operations also led to the seizure of 721,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in the Niger Delta, destructions of several structures and equipment belonging to the criminals and rescuing 35 kidnapped persons held hostage by the criminals.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known at a media briefing on the update and successes of military operations across the various regions of the country.

He said so far the military alongside the various security agencies have performed creditably well in the last one week and called on Nigerians to support their military and not criticize them.

Gen Enenche further assured Nigerians of the commitment of the armed forces to securing the country for all human activities to strive just as he appealed to the public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies for prompt action.

Enenche gave an update on its operations:

NORTH-EAST ZONE

‘The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to exhibit sustained resilience in the fight against terrorism in the North East Zone of the Country. This has been evident in their recent encounters with the BHT/ISWAP elements across the North East theatre of operation. During the period under review, troops’ encounters with the criminal elements resulted in the destruction of their structures and equipment, as well as the capture of arms and ammunition. Our gallant troops also rescued some hostages with some criminal elements surrendering to the troops.

‘Within the period, the ground troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had no fewer than 17 encounters with the BHT/ISWAP criminals in the North East theatre of operation. These encounters resulted in the killing of 75 BHT/ISWAP fighters, the capture of large arms and ammunition, as well as vehicles and equipment. Also recorded were the capture of some criminal elements and spies as well as the rescue of 35 BHT captives, while 4 of their fighters surrendered to our troops.

‘Between 2 and 3 June 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted comprehensive precision strikes, to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation LONG REACH II on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The massive air strikes resulted in the obliteration of BHT structures used as a meeting venue at Mainyakare Village on the fringes of Sambisa Forest. In the process, several of their fighters were neutralized. More of these criminal elements were also killed and their logistics facilities destroyed in devastating air strikes executed at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe Axis in the Northern part of Borno State. Furthermore, 17 BHT/ISWAP criminals were killed by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on 7 July 2020. A total recorded number of 92 enemies of our country were deleted in the North East Zone within the period under review.

‘Deducing from these results within the period, it is clear that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are resolute in their endeavour to end the BHT/ISWAP menace in the North East.

NORTH-WEST ZONE

‘In continuation of intensive clearance operation in the North-West Zone of the country, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to record tremendous successes against the bandits. Within the period under review, troops killed 58 armed bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States with others escaping with gunshot wounds. Equally, 3 repentant bandits embraced peace and surrendered to the troops with their arms and ammunition. In addition, 367 cows and 184 sheep rustled, were recovered. As part of efforts to mitigate the current spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other activities of criminal elements in the North-West Zone, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Burutai launched subsidiary Operation SAHEL SANITY under Operation HADARIN DAJI. Already, Operation SAHEL SANITY has recorded significant successes with the neutralization of 46 armed bandits in Yargamji village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State on 7 July 2020.

‘Relatedly, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI under Operation ACCORD acting on credible intelligence raided and destroyed bandit’s enclave at Gidan Zamfarawa and Bawan Daji villages. Troops also recovered arms and ammunition. These successes recorded within the period is evident of the troop’s determination, resilience and commitment to end the security challenges bedevilling the North West Zone. Interestingly, a total of 104 bandits were deleted from this zone of the country for the period under review.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

‘In the North-Central Zone, troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance patrols and air operations at various locations within the zone which resulted in appreciable successes within the period under review.

‘Notably, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated revolver rifles with 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 cartridges from a repentant member of Irigwe militia group in Bassa LGA of Plateau state on 4 July 2020. Troops also rescued 4 herders from suspected militias in Dong village of Bassa LGA of Plateau state on 5 July 2020.

‘Furthermore, within the period, troops equally arrested 3 notorious armed robbers during a raid at Jenta Maskeri, Jenta Adamu, and Jenta Mangoro areas in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. The robbers, Amos Bulu, Benjamin Timothy, and Geoffrey Samson were arrested with one fabricated pistol, one cartridge shell, one knife, 2 mobile phones, and one dummy pistol. On a non-kinetic note, and as part of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities under Operation SAFE HAVEN, the theatre command has completed the drilling of boreholes in Nkindero and Fulani settlements in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. This general security situation applies to all the states within the North Central Zone of the country.

‘Similarly, with ongoing intensive operations in the North Central Zone, peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced. Furthermore, farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals, freedom of action.

SOUTH-SOUTH ZONE

‘In the South-South zone of the country, the Maritime Component of Operation DELTA SAFE specifically, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA and PATHFINDER impounded 565,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO. These significant feats were recorded in Opumami community and Opuedebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State as well Mejikiri, Buguma in Asari Toru LGA of Rivers State.

‘Similarly, troops of Sector 1 Operation DELTA SAFE in conjunction with Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS have deactivated all Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) identified within Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) pipeline general area. During the operations, a total of 17 IRS were deactivated at Agor-Illa Warri southwest LGA while 30,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 125.7 barrels of stolen crude oil were impounded. In another development, on 2 Jul 20, Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS took custody of TUG GULF EAGLE with 10 crew from Nigerian Navy Ship BOMADI. The vessel was arrested by Nigerian Navy Ship BOMADI off Ramos River Entrance for operating without her Automatic Identification System. At the time of arrest, the vessel had 125,000 litres of AGO. The vessel was subsequently moved to NNS DELTA for further investigation. The Armed Forces of Nigeria in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and ridding the country against economic saboteurs will intensify offensive against economic sabotage, particularly in the Southern Zones of the country.

‘Overall, the Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their commitment and professionalism. Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals across the country. The High Command of the Armed Forces, also reassures the general public of its commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive. Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies for prompt action.’