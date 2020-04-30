Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on counter insurgency war in the North East have continued to record successes in its operations of curbing the activities of both the Boko Haram and the Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Enenche said the troops of Sector 1 of OPLD had in the last seven days engaged the terrorists on many fronts.

He disclosed that the troops of 121 Task Force Battalion under 26 Task Force Brigade while in ambush position, killed terrorists on April 22 at Pulka crossing and recovered one loaded AK-47 rifle.

According to him, troops recovered a motorcycle painted in military colour and one locally fabricated hand grenade.

Enenche also disclosed that troops of 192 Battalion of 26 Brigade deployed to Gwoza on April 24, killed two terrorists, who were attempting to cross through the Mandara mountains to Sambisa forest.

He added that several other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds while a bicycle and two copies of the Holy Qur’an with assorted clothing were recovered.

According to Enenche, troops of Echo Company 114 Battalion also neutralised two terrorists at Yenegu village in an attack on April 27 while others fled due to superior firepower of the troops.

“Equally, the gallant troops of 152 Task Force Battalion deployed to Kumshe under 21 Special Armoured Brigade engaged terrorists in a fierce fire fight on April 22.

“Unfortunately, in the process, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while another sustained gunshot wound.

“However, three Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised, while one motorcycle was captured. Others are suspected to have fled with life-threatening injuries.

“Also on April 24, troops of 151 battalion conducted ambush operations along Firgi general area and made contact with terrorists and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two motorcycles, and two bicycles,” he said.

The coordinator further said that the troops of 152 Battalion in another ambush operation on April 26, made contact with the terrorists’ food supply party near their crossing point at Miyanti.

He said that a soldier sustained a minor injury while three terrorists were killed.

According to him, four carts conveying several food items and clothing were destroyed at the location.