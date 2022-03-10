Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), Thursday said that soldiers fighting the counter terrorism war, anti banditry and other internal security operations have killed 119 terrorists, bandits and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country in the last two weeks.

The DHQ, also said the soldiers recovered large cache of weapons from the criminals and discovered, and destroyed 30illegal refining sites, 29 cooking ovens, 9 receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, 8 pumping machines, 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, 2 speed boats, 4 trucks, 1 bus, 44 drums of AGO, 3 outboard engines in the Niger delta region.

Director Defence Media Organization(DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known at a media briefing, said 174 members of the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province groups and their families surrendered to troops from Villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Onyeuko, at a media briefing on military operations conducted between February 24-March 10, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to tackle the various security challenges facing the Country.

He said within the period under review, troops recovered about 2. 9 million litres of crude oil 3.9 million litres of AGO and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

Giving an update of military operations conducted within the period, Gen Onyeuko said the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have recorded tremendous successes in its operations to tackle the various security challenges facing the Country.

OPERATION HADIN KAI

1. Troops of OPERATION HADIN KAI within the last 2 weeks sustained aggressive posture by conducting clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorist/Islam State West Africa Province Terrorists and other criminal element in the theatre of operations. The troops operational efforts yielded significant results in some locations in the North East such as: Mandara Mountain, Kwatara hill, Fadagwe Village in Gwoza Local Government Area, Timbuktu Triangle, Buk Village in Damboa Local Government Area, Hawul Village and Mallam Fatori in Biu Local Government Area all in Borno State. Notably, own troops during a robust clearance operation engaged Islamic State West Africa Province terrorist at Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government Area and Timbuktu triangle in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State. During the encounter 10 terrorists were neutralized. Troops also recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, 1 unexploded Improvised Explosive Device, 1 MOWAG APC, 1 truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, 1 machine gun, 4 AK 47 rifles, 1 60mm motar tube with 5 bombs.

2. Similarly, troops had an encounter with Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists along Debiro-Shaffa Village in Hawul Local Government Area 2 terrorists were neutralized and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 3 magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 dane gun, 1 pump action rifle and 6 cartridges. Furthermore, the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province have continued to surrendered to own troops at different locations in the theatre, a total of 174 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 43 adult males, 58 females and 73 children from Villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State surrendered to own troops. All surrendered terrorists and their families have been profiled.

OPERATION HADARIN DAJI

3. Troops of OPERATION HADARIN DAJI on clearance patrol on 1 March in Bakin Dutse, Gadawa Daji Camp and Brunkoza Village in Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State encountered terrorists, following artillery bombardment from ground troops and Close Air Support from the air component neutralized 6 terrorists and forced the rest to flee in disarray. Troops exploited the area and recovered 574 rustled cattle, 22 motorcycles, 3 AK 47 rifles and 21rounds ammunitions. Similarly, troops also conducted operational activities in Gargwaje Village in Gusau Local Government Area, Danmarke Village and Goronyo Mailele axis in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. other locations are Kurami Village, Batasani, Yargamji in Batsari Local Government Area, Dantambara, Kolumbo, Tsambe Daji, Kyabbo Village in Jibia Local Government of Katsina State and Dankolo in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Consequently, the operations resulted in the neutralization of 90 Bandits, 8 civilians were rescued, and 2locally fabricated rifles, 2 pump action guns, 1 locally made pistol, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special and 4 phones were recovered. Cumulatively, the operations neutralized 96 terrorists, rescued 8 kidnapped victims, and recovered large cache of ammunitions. All rescued civilians has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

OPERATION DELTA SAFE

4. Own troops in this theater of Operations conducted operations against oil thieves and other criminal element within the last 2 weeks in Rumuekpe, Ogbunku Creek Ndele area in Emohua Local Government Area, Idoha, Ozochi communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Elele Owerri in Ikwere Local Government Area and Chokocho in Etche Local Government of Rivers State. Also, own troops conducted anti-illegal oil bunkering and refining in Ndoro, Beneside, Ojobo communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area and Akassa in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Other locations are Elume, Ekoko creeksin Obolo, Yokri area, Yeye and Safama creeks in Warri South Local Government Area, Ajomo, Deli, Ogheye and Tibo creeks, Abiteye, Olero Opuama, in Warri North and Ogodo communities in Warri South West Local Government Area, Egwe Creek, Obodo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Ajomo Creek in Warri North Local Government Area, Afremo in Warri South West, Abo in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State. Other areas include Okohia community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State. Commutatively, Own troops in the last 2 weeks discovered, and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, cooking 29 ovens, 9 receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, 8 pumping machines, 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, 2speed boats, 4 trucks, 1 bus, 44 drums of AGO, 3 outboard engines, 1 Barretta pistol, 3 locally made pistol, 8explosive devices evacuated 57 galvanized pipes and arrested 25 economic saboteurs. Consequently, a total of Two Million Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred (2,852,900) litres of crude oil and Three Million Eight Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand (3,862,000) litres of AGO were recovered. All arrest and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

OPERATION WHIRL STROKE

5. In the last two weeks OPERATION WHIRL STROKE carried out kinetic and non-kinetic operations in its theatre. Some of the areas in which the operations were conducted are; Akula, Alijo, Hillega, Ihuwakaa, Akirga, Tse Mela in Yooyo Council Ward, Tyodoo in Mayongo Council Ward of Katsina Ala Local Government Area, Kwanta Sule Village, Gbekyor in Guma Local Government Area, Tse Ogo Village in Ugbaam Council Ward, Tse Jundo in Mbamema Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area and Tse Kyegh Ugondo in Logo Local Government Area all in Benue State. The renewed intensity by own troops in the fight against banditry and other criminal elements resulted in the destruction of many bandits camps. Notably on 24 February 2022, while on fighting patrol, own troops responded to a distress call from Tse Mela in Yooyo Council Ward of Katsina Ala Local Government Area about the criminal activities of Iortyom Wuave aka JANTA a notorious armed militia gang leader on OPERATION WHIRL STROKE wanted list. Own troops mobilized and moved to the location and in a subsequent gun battle with own he was neutralized.

6. Relatedly on 25 February 2022 troops raided the hideout of the notorious armed bandits at Tse Jundo in Mbamena Council Ward in UUkum Local Government Area of Benue State. During the shootout with troops, 2 of the notorious armed one bandits Terdoo Kiorga aka APAAPA and Orkulam Mom aka ORBUTEE were neutralized. The duo have been on the wanted list of OPERATION WHIRL STROKE and are known to have unleashed mayhem on Zaki Biam and its environs in the past. Furthermore, 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 pimp action rifle, 1 pistol, 1 local made gun, 3 AK 47 magazines, 127pieces of 5.56mm rounds, 6 pieces of 9mm rounds, 4 rounds of 7.62mm, 12 cartridges, 5 cell phones and assorted charms were recovered and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions. In another development, troops on patrol and clearance operations encountered bandits in Kutunku, Baban Lamba Villages in Wishishi and Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State. In the encounter, 7 bandits were neutralized, 3 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines, 71rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 37 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones were recovered. Within the period review, OPERATION WHIRL STROKE has cumulatively neutralized 9 bandits, recovered 8 AK 47 rifles, 8 magazines, 208special ammunitions, 15 cell phone.

7. Similarly, conducted non-kinetic operations in order to alleviate the poor living of people in the IDP Camps. As part of this non-kinetic operations, Force Commander of OPERATION WHIRL STROKE distributed some food, sanitary and sundry items to the internally displaced persons in Ortese, and Daudu Camps both in Benue and Keana in Nasarawa State. Also, troops conducted series of peace meetings with heads of local communities and youth leader’s to workout modalities for maintaining peace in their domain. One of such meeting was conducted at the palace of His Royal Majesty Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Ishaku Ada Ali with heads of local communities and youth’s in attendance.

8. Finally, gentlemen of the press I wish to convey the appreciation of the Military High Command to our troops in the frontlines of the various theatre of operations for their zeal and commitment in containing the various securities challenges across the Country. The general public is also appreciated for their cooperation in providing useful information in aiding our operations. We will continue to solicit for more of your cooperation in the fight against criminalities across the Country. Gentlemen of the press and the entire press community we thank you for your partnership and support in aid of our military operations across the Country.