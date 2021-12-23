Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers on counter insurgency operations and other internal security operations across the country have killed 119, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and arrested 66, others in the last two weeks.

The soldiers also recovered several weapons including gun trucks and rescued 53 kidnapped victims from their abductors.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations(DMO), Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a media briefing on updates of military operations conducted between between December 9-23. He said a total of 1,081 terrorists and their families comprising 187 men, 326 women and 568 children surrounded to troops during the period under review.

He also said troops Under Operation Hadin Kai, carried out several land and air operations that recorded significant results at different locations across the theatre within the period that resulted in the recovery and destruction of 122 assorted arms and 1,499 rounds of different calibres of ammunition and eight gun trucks belonging to the terrorists.

Giving an update of military operations during the period, Onyeuko said that “within this year, troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits, while many others were incapacitated and their camps destroyed. Our operations also inhibited activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposed and obviated other criminal elements’ activities. In addition, several other criminal elements, including high profile ones were either killed in action or arrested. Besides, there are records of large numbers of terrorists surrendering due to troops’ overwhelming kinetic and non-kinetic activities, while several kidnapped civilians were rescued. Troops also repelled and forestalled armed criminal elements’ attacks on civilians and troops, recovered caches of arms, ammunition, equipment, vehicles and oodles of livestock within the year. You may as well recall that, in the maritime environment, troops in major and subsidiary operations were able to disrupt smuggling activities, immobilize illegal refining sites, arrest as well as neutralized perpetrators/criminal elements and recovered tons of petroleum products.

“OPERATION HADIN KAI

3. In Operation HADIN KAI, own troops carried out several land and air operations that recorded significant results at different locations across the theatre within the period under review. Some of these locations are towns, villages and roads in; Bama, Mafa, Pulka, Konduga, Gwoza, Mobbar and Dikwa LGAs of Borno State as well as Madagali LGA of Adamawa State. Troops operational efforts in the locations in the last 2 weeks, cumulatively resulted in the neutralization of a total 51 and arrest of 19 terrorists. Also, a total of 122 assorted arms and 1,499 rounds of different calibres of ammunitions were recovered, while a total of 8 gun trucks of the terrorists were destroyed. Additionally, troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering. Within this period in focus, a total of 1,081 terrorists and their families comprising 187 adult males, 326 adult females and 568 children surrounded to own troops at different locations of the theatre. The surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

OPERATION HADARIN DAJI

4. Within the last 2 weeks, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI sustained offensive operations against armed bandits and other criminal elements at different locations across the theatre. With the support of the Air Component, troops launched deliberate attacks on identified bandits’ hideouts; successfully repelled armed bandits and robbers’ attacks on civilians in different villages; rescued victims and recovered assorted arms, ammunitions and other items at different locations. The locations in which troops’ operational efforts yielded significant results include; Kaikazaka village in Sokoto State as well as Garbadu town and Saturi, Katanga, Badarawa and Tunga Na Yarchiga villages in Zamfara State; Cumulatively, a total of 33 armed bandits were neutralized, while 19 of them and their collaborators as well as armed herdsman were arrested. Also, 37 assorted arms, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns and GPMGs as well as 698 rounds of different calibres of ammunitions, 22 motorcycles and 899 rustled livestock among other items and vehicles were recovered; while 28 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations. Additionally, 59 extra magazines of assorted arms and 21 motorcycles were recovered from bandits.

OPERATION SAFE HAVEN

5. Between 9 and 23 December 2021, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted various operations at different locations across the Country. Troops successfully repelled armed bandits’ attacks and arrested child traffickers, cattle rustlers, kidnappers as well as armed bandits and robbers. Troops also recovered several arms, ammunition and livestock during raid operations on criminal elements’ hideouts as well as repelled kidnappers and gunmen attacks at different locations across the theatre within the period. Cumulatively, a total of 15 criminal elements were arrested, 12 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while 118 livestock, 18 assorted arms and 112 different calibers of ammunition among other items were recovered in the course of the operations. Some of the operations were executed at; Maraban Foron village in Barkin Ladi LGA; Ganawuri and Chiri Danto villages in Riyom LGA as well as Utan village in Jos North LGA, all in Plateau State. Other locations were; Boto area in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State; Gidan Waya town and Angwan Magaji village in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

OPERATION WHIRL STROKE

6. In Operation WHIRL STROKE, troops’ operational efforts resulted in the neutralization and arrest of armed bandits and other criminal elements, recovery of arms and ammunition as well as rescue of kidnapped civilians. Some of these operations were executed at; Tine Nune village in Mbatin Council Ward and Tse Yorbee town in Ukum LGA, Ojopa community and Edumoga forest in Okpokwu LGA and along Makurdi – Kula road, all in Benue State as well as Ugya forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State. Cumulatively, a total of 12 criminals were neutralized, while 26 criminal elements including 16 migrant armed bandits from Niger Republic were arrested. Also, 16 different types of arms and 61 different calibres of ammunition were recovered, while 13 kidnapped civilians were rescued within the period under review. In addition, troops within the period, held peace and security meetings with critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity. Some of these meetings were held at; the Force Headquarters of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Makurdi and Lau LGA in Taraba State. Issues discussed at the meeting centered on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the North Central Zone.

OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE/WHIRL PUNCH

7. The general security situation in the Operation THUNDER STRIKE/WHIRL PUNCH theatres was relatively calm within the period in focus. However, incidents of security concern were recorded at Wamba community in Mariga LGA of Niger State where troops repelled armed bandits’ attack on the community. During the encounter, troops neutralized some armed bandits and recovered their wepons and motorcycles. Similarly, incidents of security concern were recorded at; Hayin Gada and Rugan Alhaji Ori villages in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, during which some arms and ammunition were recovered and some of the bandits were arrested. Cumulatively, a total of 4 armed bandits were neutralized, 6 criminal elements arrested and 9 assorted armed, 2 extra AK-47 rifles magazines, 13 rounds of ammunition and 6 motorcycles were recovered in the course of the operations within the period.

OPERATION DELTA SAFE

8. In Operation DELTA SAFE, troops sustained anti-illegal oil production operations and other non-kinetic operations to forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South – South Zone. Some of these operations were executed at different locations in villages, creeks and towns in Ikwere, Port Harcourt, Emouha, Ahoada East and Bonny LGAs of Rivers State. Other locations are villages, towns and creeks in; Warri South, Warri South-West and Burutu LGAs of Delta State as well as Ogbia and Yenagoa LGAs of Bayelsa State. Troops’ operations also yielded significant results at; Unholu and Uwaza communities’ areas in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

9. Consequently, in the last 2 weeks, troops discovered and immobilized a total of 14 illegal refining sites, 19 ovens, 13cooking pots/boilers, 15 cooling systems, 15 reservoirs, 5 large dugout pits and 33 storage tanks in the Niger Delta Region. A total of 896,500 litres and 70 polythene bags of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered in the process. Also, a total of 11,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene and 689,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations. In addition, 28 pieces of galvanized pipes, 3 tanker trucks and 12 wooden boats used for illegal oil bunkering activities were recovered and handled appropriately in the course of the operations. All the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.

10. Troops have continued to maintain their operational tempos in all the theatres of operation to frustrate terrorists, bandits, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements across the Country. Also, the Air Components have continued to dominate all operation theatres with constant aerial patrols to forestall criminal activities across the Country.

11. Gleaning from the available information as I have just presented, there is no gain saying the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies so far yielded appreciable results. Our operational performance for the year, as you may recall, is a show of our commitment, synergy and determination to lay down our lives to protect our great Nation. We will continue to sustain the offensive and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria. The general public is also assured of our commitment to protect our economic assets anywhere.

12. The High Command of the Nigerian Military wishes to thank the general public for their support and further solicit their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations. The Military High Command once again commends all the gallant troops and further encourages them to remain resolute and decisive in securing the Country.