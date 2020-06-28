Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on Operation HADARIN DAJI under OPERATION ACCORD, have killed 12 bandits and rescued 2 kidnapped victims in Kastina and Zamfara States.

The soldiers were also said to have recovered several weapons and

Communication gadgets from the bandits and arrested some of their informers/ collaborators.

The suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche made this known in a statement on the update on its anti banditry operations in the north west part of the country.

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operation, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI under OPERATION ACCORD have continued to record significant successes against bandits and criminal elements. Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, on 26 June 20 foiled armed bandits attack at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State. In the process 6 bandits were killed while several others escaped with gun shots wounds.

“Similarly, on 27 Jun 20, following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports by troops at Dunya village in Danmusa LGA, troops successfully arrested suspected bandits informers/ collaborators. The suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

“Relatedly, troops conducted cordon and search operations at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages in Danmusa LGA. In the process several bandits escaped with gun shots wounds. Troops recovered 4 motorcycles. In the same vein, troops on clearance operation at Maidabino town arrested 6 bandits. Troops recovered 1 fabricated AK 47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition as well as cutlasses and Charms.

“In a related development, on 27 Jun 20, following intelligence reports about bandits action at Kurubka forest, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process 2 bandits were killed durind a shoot out. Relatedly, on 27 Jun 20, following credible information about bandits hideouts at Rambadawa forest few kilometers ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni LGA of Zamfara State, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gun shots wounds. 1 locally made gun was recovered.

“Furthermore, on 27 June 20, following credible intelligence about a kidnap incident at Yar Galadima and Mashanyin Zaki villages in Dansadau by bandits on 4 motorcycles, troops swiftly moved to the area and successfully rescued 2 kidnapped victims. A Volkswagen Golf car with registration number MRR 47 XA was also recovered. Troops further dominated the area as effort to rescue other kidnapped victims have been intensified.

“In another development, still on 27 Jun 2020, based on credible intelligence, troops embarked on clearance operation along bandits water point at the fringes of the mountain between Gummi and Tambuwal LGAs of Sokoto State. The successful operation led to the neutralization of 1 bandit and recovery of 5 cell phones, cutlasses, some quantities of Indian hemp and sixty thousand naira.”