Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on Operation Haradin Daji under Operation Accord, have killed 12 bandits and rescued two kidnapped victims in Kastina and Zamfara states.

The soldiers were also said to have recovered several weapons and communication gadgets from the bandits and arrested some of their informants/ collaborators. The suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, giving update on its anti banditry operations in the north west part of the country, said :“In continuation of aggressive clearance operation, troops of Operation Haradin Daji under Operation Accord have continued to record significant successes against bandits and criminal elements.

“Troops of Operation Haradin Daji, on June 26, foiled armed-bandits attack at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State. In the process six bandits were killed while several others escaped with gunshots wounds.

“Similarly, on June 27, following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports by troops at Dunya village in Danmusa LGA, troops successfully arrested suspected bandits informers/ collaborators. The suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

“Relatedly, troops conducted cordon-and-search operations at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages in Danmusa LGA. In the process, several bandits escaped with gunshots wounds. Troops recovered four motorcycles. In the same vein, troops on clearance operation at Maidabino town arrested 6 bandits. Troops recovered one fabricated AK47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition as well as cutlasses and charms.

“In a related development, on June 27, following intelligence reports about bandits action at Kurubka forest, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process two bandits were killed during a shootout. Relatedly, on June 27, following credible information about bandits hideouts at Rambadawa forest, few kilometers ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni LGA of Zamfara State, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshots wounds. One locally-made gun was recovered.

“Furthermore, on June 27, following credible intelligence about a kidnap incident at Yar Galadima and Mashanyin Zaki villages in Dansadau by bandits on four motorcycles, troops swiftly moved to the area and successfully rescued two kidnapped victims. A Volkswagen Golf car with registration number MRR 47 XA was also recovered. Troops further dominated the area as effort to rescue other kidnapped victims has been intensified.”