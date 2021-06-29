From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said soldiers fighting the counterterrorism war in the Northeast have foiled an attempt by the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to attack a Forward Operational Base (FOB), at Bula Yobe, in Borno State, and killed 12 of them.

Sadly, two soldiers were killed during the operation, while five others who sustained gunshot injuries have been evacuated by the Air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the soldiers from 152 Task Force Battalion, in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, engaged the terrorists who invaded the area with gun trucks and several motorcycles.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the soldiers captured one gun truck, one self propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun, one mounted QJC machine gun, one light machine gun and five AK 47 rifles.

Nwachukwu statement reads; “Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion, in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, on Sunday, June 27, 2021, dealt a devastating blow on marauding Boko Haram (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe, in Borno State.

“The terrorists, who came on gun trucks and several motorcycles, attacked the location via an unsuspected crossing point, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops. The land troops, in their usual dexterity swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists, subsequently forcing them to retreat, having lost initiative.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds.

“Sadly, during the encounter, two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.