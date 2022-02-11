From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said military operations conducted in the last three weeks has led to the killing of 120 terrorists and other criminals and the arrest of 50 others.

Director, Defence Media Organisation, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja, said the soldiers also recovered various assorted arms, ammunition, gun trucks and other dangerous weapons within the period and rescued 38 abducted people.

Onyeuko, while giving an update of military operations conducted between January 10-February 22, said that troops discovered and destroyed 45 illegal refining sites, 72 cooking ovens, 127 metal storage tanks, 30 dug out pits, 23 Cotonou boats, 47 pumping machines and nine tankers.

He further stated that troops on internal security operations in the Niger Delta recovered a total of 2,531,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 2,807,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Gen Onyeuko, also said that 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to soldiers at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya, all in Borno and Yobe State.