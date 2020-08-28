Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said military operations across the country in the last four weeks has led to the killings of 153 terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace of the country.

The DHQ also said that over 160, criminals were arrested during the period and several arms and ammunitions recovered from them.

Coordinator Defence Media Organization, Major-General John Enenche, made this known at a media briefing in Abuja. Enenche also said that military operations in the Niger delta and the south west, led to the destruction of illegal refineries and recovery of several liters of crude oil.

Enenche while speaking on successes made by armed forces and the security agencies said: “In one of the feat recorded, troops of operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Daki Takwas on 20 August 2020, conducted a snap road block and intercepted a Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number. DAL 41 MT.

“After a diligent search on the vehicle, troops discovered 11 locally made rifles and 150 live cartridges concealed in different parts of the vehicle. Preliminary investigation reveals that the dangerous cargo was heading to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State. A total of 5 men were arrested in connection to the illegal fire arms. Also, a repentant bandit leader named Bornon Kejo willingly surrendered to troops and submitted 2 AK-47 Rifles and 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines at Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State. Efforts are ongoing to recover more weapons as well as encourage others to surrender and embrace Peace.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies have continued to sustain the onslaught in its operations in the North-East zone.

“In the month of August, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted several operations ranging from aggressive clearance operations to comprehensive precision air strikes and air interdictions, including artillery and aerial bombardments on terrorists’ enclaves. These operations conducted, recorded attendance successes with scores of the terrorists’ leaders and fighters neutralized and their structures destroyed.

“The Land Component of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted offensives to several Boko Haram/ISWAP enclaves in Borno and Yobe States. These cumulatively led to the neutralization of 17 members of the BHT/ISWAP elements and several of them escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. Moreso, with superior firepower, the gallant troops repelled terrorists’ attacks on own troops’ locations and thwarted BHT/ISWAP attempts to interrupt the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons to their communities in Borno State, which was flagged-off by the Executive Governor of the State. Troops recovered large cache of arms and ammunition as well as equipment during the operations and 4 abducted persons were also rescued. However, in one of the encounters, 3 of our own troops paid the supreme prize. In the meantime, other injured troops are recuperating at one of our medical facilities. Nonetheless, calm has been restored to the affected communities.

“Meanwhile, the air strikes which were conducted with a package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships, cumulatively, killed no fewer than 111 BHT/ISWAP elements, including 15 of their high ranking commanders which include the ISWAP naval commander Abu Imraana, Mallam Abba and Mallam Ibrahim. This is in addition to several others neutralized in the devastating air bombardments directed at structures used by terrorists as hideouts and administrative headquarters as well as training camps. Several BHT/ISWAP elements’ camps used as logistics bases and harbors for their fighters and leaders were destroyed as well.