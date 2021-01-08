From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on counter insurgency operations and other internal security operations across the country have killed and arrested 16 bandits and rescued 12 kidnapped persons in the last one week.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers also recovered several arms and ammunitions from the criminals, destroyed some illegal refineries in the South South part of the country and recovered over 600,000 barrel of stolen crude from criminals operating in the zone.

Enenche at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted between December 31-January 6, said within the period under review, troops have intensified operations on aggressive clearance patrols, rescue operations ambushes and aerial patrols that led to the rescue of abducted persons, killing of bandits and other criminals group and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with renewed vigor.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations have sustained their operations in the North-West zone of the country progressively. The gallant troops within the period carried out several operations, including rescue operations as well as clearance, ambushes and aerial patrols.”