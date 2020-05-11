Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that its soldiers on anti banditry operation in Kaduna State have killed 17 bandits and recovered several weapons from them at Mashigi Galbi, Damba community and Kabarasha villages in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who gave the disclosure, said the soldiers of Operations THUNDER STRIKE and WHIRL PUNCH with air support from the Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI left several other bandits wounded while on a clearance operation in the area.

He, however, regretted that 3 empty houses and a church were destroyed during the operation at Kabarasha village but said there was no civilian casualty.

Enenche said in the statement: “In continuation of operations to rid Kaduna State of armed bandits and other criminal elements, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on 7 May 2020, conducted a joint clearance operation, involving troops of Operations THUNDER STRIKE and WHIRL PUNCH with air support from the Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI, at suspected bandits’ hideouts around Mashigi Galbi, Damba Community and Kabarasha Villlages all in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State. During the operation Seventeen armed bandits were neutralized, while several others escaped with gun shot wounds.

“However, in the course of pursuing the bandits, 3 empty houses and a Church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha Village. There was no civilian casualty. The Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State Government. The buildings have been identified with a view to providing adequate compensation to the owners. Meanwhile, calm has been restored to the area. Few people, who initially fled the area due to fear of bandits’ reprisal attack, have all returned to the Community.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby reassure the general public that it will continue to work assiduously to restore peace and security to the North West. It equally thanks the general public for their support and cooperation, while encouraging them to continue to provide credible information that will facilitate the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”