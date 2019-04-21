Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on anti-banditry operations in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have killed two bandits and recovered several arms and other dangerous weapons from them.

The soldiers operating under OPERATION WHIRL STROKE, were on a fighting patrol along Nagi-Ucheki- Audu- Enger-Adudu axis in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State when they encountered the bandits.

Items recovered from the bandits include one AK 47 rifle, two rifle magazines, 48 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, one machete, one mobile phone and a bag of charms.

Acting director Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachuku, who made this known in a statement, said that the soldiers also averted a violent ethnic clash between Tivs and Jukuns at Jootar, a border community between Ukum and Wukari Local Government Areas of Taraba state.

