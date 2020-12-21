From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations have killed two bandits and arrested another in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said: “In continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central zone of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to sustain both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the zone.

Ammunition as well as other items, including a motorcycle, were recovered by the troops. The arrested one has been handed over to the police for further action.”