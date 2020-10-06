Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on anti-banditry operations along the Abuja/Kaduna expressway have killed two suspected bandits and recovered weapons from them.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement said “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the country, troops of Operation Thunder Strike recorded tremendous successes against armed bandits on Sunday October 4, 2020. Troops deployed at Rijana acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway, swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush along the suspected bandit’s route.”

He stated further that contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower thereby killing two while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Also, in the course of the encounter, two locally made guns were recovered.

“Currently, troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action,” he stated.