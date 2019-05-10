Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations have arrested one Marwana Abubakar, said to be a major contractor responsible for supplying weapons and other logistics to armed bandits in Kastina State.

The soldiers on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, also killed two bandits and recovered several arms, ammunition, vehicles and other dangerous weapons from the bandits.

Acting Director, Amy Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, who made this known, also said army operations across the country were yielding positive results with the arrest of suspected criminals in Kaduna, Niger and Bayelsa states among them a local weapons manufacturer.

Saghir in a statement said: “Troops on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, have continued to record successes as a notorious logistics supplier to bandits crouching between Jibia – Batsari axis – one Marwana Abubakar, was arrested at Kwashabawa village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday May 8, 2019.

“Similarly, based on a tip off, troops of 311 Artillery Regiment, successfully conducted a raid operation on a suspected facility in Kontagora township. During the raid, some weapons were discovered and recovered. A local weapons fabricator, Mr Salisu Ibrahim, was also arrested by the troops in Kontagora, Kontagora LGA of Niger State.

“Recall that on the same Wednesday May 8, 2019, based on credible information received from a good Samaritan, soldiers of 1 Division Garrison also raided kidnappers’ hideout, killed two hoodlums, recovered two AK 47 rifles, 2 magazines with 51 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two techno cell phones in an abandoned farm house at Gonan Bature east of Rijana and Kasarami in Chukun LGA of Kaduna State.

“In a related development, troops of 6 Division on routine patrol have discovered illegal refining sites and Cellophane bags at Oyakama community, Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State, and arrested two suspected oil bunkerers. Also two pipeline vandals and illegal oil bunkerers were intercepted along Sapele – Warri road in Sapele LGA of Delta State and their vehicles destroyed. Accordingly, two pipelines vandals were equally arrested at Ogbagbene Jetty in Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State.

“Nigerian Army, as usual, is unwavering in its commitment and determination to checkmate insecurity in Nigeria, and will continue to sensitise and request members of the public to provide useful information to it and other security agencies for an effective and successful fight against the myriad of security challenges across the nation.”