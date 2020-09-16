Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on internal security operation in the North central have killed two armed militias and recovered two locally made pistols from them.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche ,who made this known said the soldiers also arrested three suspected bandits, Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi at Sai. He said that Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase were arrested at Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba.

Enenche stated, “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out terrorism and other criminal activities, from the North-Central zone of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have recorded tremendous successes against criminal elements.

“Following credible intelligence on the presence of some suspected armed herdsmen harbouring in the forest boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states yesterday, September 14, troops of Sector 1 engaged the bandits at first light with many of them escaping with gunshot wounds. Their camp was subsequently destroyed.

“In the same vein, following actionable intelligence on the possible hideout of remnants of late Gana’s militia elements around Adu general area in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State in conjunction with troops of Sector 4 conducted a joint dawn raid operation on the identified hideout at Adu.

“In the course of the operation, troops had contact with the armed militias who fired at troops as they closed in on their position. The gallant troops swiftly responded with superior fire, forcing the bandits to flee the camp in disarray into the surrounding forest. In the course of the encounter, two armed militias were neutralized. Also, two locally made pistols were recovered from the bandits.

“Thereafter, troops carried out another raid on another identified armed bandits hideout at Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and Sai in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State during which three suspects namely: Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi were arrested at Sai while Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase were arrested at Chanchanji. The gallant troops combed the hideouts leading to the recovery of 16 handsets, charms and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp.”