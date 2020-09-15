Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers on internal security operation in the north central have killed two armed militias and recovered 2 locally made pistols were from them.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known said the soldiers also arrested 3 suspected bandits namely Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi at Sai while Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase were arrested at Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba.

Enenche in a statement said “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out the North-Central zone of the country of terrorism and other criminal activities, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE has recorded tremendous successes against criminal elements.

“Following credible intelligence on the presence of some suspected armed herdsmen harbouring in the forest boundary between Benue and Nasarawa States yesterday 14 September 2020, troops of Sector 1 engaged the bandits at first light with many of them escaping with gun shot wounds. Their camp was subsequently destroyed.

“In the same vein, following actionable intelligence on the possible hideout of remnants of late Gana’s militia elements around Adu general area in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State in conjunction with troops of Sector 4 conducted a joint dawn raid operation on the identified hideout at Adu.

“In the course of the operation, troops had contact with the armed militias who fired at troops as they closed in on their position. The gallant troops swiftly responded with superior fire forcing the bandits to flee the camp in disarray into the surrounding forest. In the course of the encounter, 2 armed militias were neutralized.

“Also, 2 locally made pistols were recovered from the bandits. Thereafter, troops carried out another raid operation on another identified armed bandits hideout at Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and Sai in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State during which 3 suspects namely; Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi were arrested at Sai while Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase were arrested at Chanchanji. The gallant troops combed the hideouts leading to the recovery of 16 Handsets, Charms and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation after which they will be handed over to the police for further action. Currently, troops have dominated the area with fighting patrols to deter armed elements and deny them freedom of movement.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encourages them to sustain the onslaught against the criminal elements.”