Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers fighting insurgents in the northeast of the country have killed two terrorists operating around Gwoza area of Borno State, the Nigerian Army has said.

Acting Director (Army Public Relations) Colonel Saghir Musa said the soldiers from 26 Task Force Brigade also recovered arms and ammunitions from the terrorists in an ambush. He listed the items recovered from the terrorists to include one AK-47 rifle without a butt; one Bajaj motorcycle; clothing and laundry items.

Based on information from good samaritan, two members of a suspected terrorist group operating along Gwoza axis were neutralized by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in an ambush conducted in Sabon Gari and Jirawa Village on Friday 28 June, 2019.https://t.co/HqmJNxmzaL pic.twitter.com/2I01HI7F4E — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) July 1, 2019

“Based on information from a good samaritan, two members of a suspected terrorist group operating along Gwoza axis were neutralized by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in an ambush conducted in Sabon Gari and Jirawa Village on Friday 28 June, 2019,” Colonel Musa said.

“The ambush, which is in continuation of Operation Halaka Dodo, was conducted in conjunction with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force. The terrorists were said to be scouting for soft target, especially vulnerable farmers to disrupt their faming activities, with intention of kidnapping women and children to be enslaved as labourers on farmlands belonging to the terrorists.

“At the end of the encounter, the troops recovered the following items:

a. One Ak 47 rifle without a butt

b.One Bajaj Motorcycle

c. Clothing and laundry items.”