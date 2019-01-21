From Molly Kilete, Abuja, and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has said its soldiers engaged in the counter-terrorism fight in the North East killed two terrorists and recovered several arms and ammunition from them over the weekend.

Soldiers from 112 Task Force Battalion, who were on clearance operations around Zaza, Kajeri Maye, and Kajeri Mai Burem villages of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, were also said to have rescued two women held hostage by the terrorists.

According to the deputy director, public relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachuku, the women have been handed over to officials of Mafa Internally Displaced Persons Camp.

He listed the weapons recovered from the terrorists to include one primed hand grenade, two dane guns, one locally fabricated gun, two mobile phones, one AK-47 rifle magazine, 17 rounds of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 22 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Nwachuku, who made this known in a statement, said, “The terrorists, who had infiltrated Kajeri Maye village to unleash mayhem on the communities ran out of luck, as the vigilant troops projected their clearance operation to the village and fiercely engaged the terrorists in combat, killing two of them. During the operation, the gallant troops rescued two women who had been held hostage by the terrorists and have since handed them over to officials of Mafa Internally Displaced Persons Camp.”