Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Troops of Operation Sharan Daji have killed 21 bandits, captured 17 and rescued 89 persons taken hostage by the hoodlums in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Giving an update on the operation in a statement, Major Clement Abiade, the acting Force Information Officer, Operation Sharan Daji, said the incident happened between January 22 and January 28, 2019.

He explained that no fewer than 55 of the freed captives were held captives in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Abiade said they had been debriefed and reunited with their families, adding that most of them were from communities in Zamfara State.

He also disclosed that two bandits’ informants, Musa Amadu and Auwalu Mutairu, were arrested at Danfumi village in Birnin Magaji and were currently assisting troops with intelligence.

“It is significant to inform the general public that 11 civilians and one vigilante were killed by the bandits during the period in focus.

“It is also important to state that six persons were kidnapped at Asoula village in Tsafe Local Government Area and not in Birnin Magaji as reported by some media houses,” he said.