From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja has announced that counterterrorism soldiers in the North-East have killed 25 Boko Haram terrorists, recovering several arms and ammunitions from them in Borno State.

The killing, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, is coming few days after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, visited the Theatre of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and charged the soldiers to recapture Marte and other areas occupied by the terrorists.

The army spokesman in the statement titled “OP TURA TAKAIBANGO: TROOPS CLEAR CHIKUN GUDU, KERENOA AREAS IN BORNO”, reads; “The combined troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and 402 Special Forces Brigade have continued to clear all villages and enclaves hitherto inhabited by the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and their Islamic State West Africa Province Counterparts (ISWAP) around Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa axis and environs in the ongoing Phase II of Operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO”.

‘The clearance onslaught was based on the directives given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru when he visited the Theatre of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. During his operational visit to DIKWA, the COAS issued directives to troops to advance and recapture Marte and thereafter project further to clear other adjoining villages which include Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa and environs.

‘Following the directive, the gallant troops moved in, achieved the objective and projected ahead. In the course of the clearance operation, troops encountered heavy fleets of the terrorists, engaged and ultimately obliterated them. In the encounter, 25 members of the terrorist group were neutralized while the following weapons were captured: 2 Browny Machine Gun, 20 AK 47 Rifles and 5 FN Rifles, 2 60mm Motor Tube and 2 General Purpose Machine Guns.

‘Other weapons captured during the operation also include 3 Anti Air Craft Guns, 2 Automatic Grenade Launchers, 2 Gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux amongst others. The troops not swayed by the success project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area.

‘The COAS has already commended the gallant troops and charged them to maintain the momentum in order to ensure that the area is completely cleared and dominated. He also instructed them not relent in their new offensive against terrorism and insurgency.’