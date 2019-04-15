Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in the North East are said to have killed 27 terrorists at Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages in Borno State.

The soldiers who were on clearance operations in the area and in the fringes of Lake Chad, were also said to have recovered assorted arms, ammunition and other equipment from the terrorists.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Colonel Saghir Musa, who made this known in a statement

Saghir’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “Troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIA DOLE, in a joint clearance operations with Cameroon Defence Force, on the 13th of April 2019 had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at the Northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages.

“During the operations, 27 terrorists were sent to permanent discomforting sleep. The following items were recovered:

a. 5 x Gun Trucks

b. Several Motor Cycles

c. 5 x AK 47 Rifles

d. 1 x Automatic Revolver Galil Rifle

e. 1 x G3 Rifle

f. 2 x General Purpose Machine Gun

g. 2 x Anti Aircraft Guns

h. 4 x Rocket Propelled Gun Tubes

i. 1 x PK Machine Gun

j. 1 x M21 Rifle

k. 1 x Locally Made Dane Gun

l. 5 x Rocket Propelled Gun Tubes Bombs

m. 1000 x Assorted rounds of different calibre ammunition

n. 5 x AK 47 Magazines

o. Several Links of 12.7 MM

p. 1 x Land Cruiser Buffalo

q. 1 x Nissan GT

r. 1 x Land Cruiser destroyed

s. 1 x flag and a Grinding Machine

“There is no casualty on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian Forces.

“Coordinated military operation is ongoing especially in the fringes of Gombaru-Ngala and surrounding areas to deal with the fleeing bandits running out from Multi National Joint Task Force (Op YANCIN TAFKI) onslaught on their hideouts”.