Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in the northeast have killed 27 terrorists at Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages in Borno State.

The soldiers, who were on clearance operations in the area and in the fringes of Lake Chad, were also said to have recovered assorted arms, ammunition and other equipment from the terrorists.

Acting director army public relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, who made this known in a statement, listed the recovered weapons as five gun trucks, several motorcycles, five AK 47 rifles, one automatic revolver galil rifle, one G3 rifle, two general purpose machine gun, two anti-aircraft guns, four rocket propelled gun tubes, one PK machine gun, one M21 rifle, one locally made dane gun, five rocket propelled gun tubes bombs, 1000 assorted rounds of different calibre ammunition, five AK 47 magazines, several links of 12.7 mm, one land cruiser buffalo, one Nissan GT, one land cruiser, one flag and a grinding machine.

Saghir’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads: “Troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, in a joint clearance operations with Cameroon Defence Force, on April 13, 2019 had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at the Northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages.

“During the operations, 27 terrorists were sent to permanent discomforting sleep. There was no casualty on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian forces.

“Coordinated military operation is ongoing, especially in the fringes of Gombaru – Ngala and surrounding areas to deal with the fleeing bandits running out from Multi National Joint Task Force (Op YANCIN TAFKI) onslaught on their hideouts.”