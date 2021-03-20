The Nigerian Army said soldiers on anti banditry operations in Zamfara State have bursted an attempt by a kidnap gang to abduct some villagers at Kabasa village in Magami Local Government Area of the state.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known said that the soldiers stormed the village and prevented the bandits from carrying out their evil plans following intelligence report. Yerima said three of the bandits were killed while one soldier lost his life and while three others who sustained injuries during gen operation are receiving medical attention at a military facility.

Gen Yerima, in a statement said “Following a credible tip-off, Troops of Sector 3 Operation HADARIN DAJI on Tuesday stormed Kabasa village in Magami Local Government of Zamfara State where armed bandits were attacking locals.