From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on anti banditry operations in the North west part of the country have killed three bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles.

The soldiers from 1 Division, Nigerian Army, in their determination to wipe out banditry and terrorism also recovered nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition , one power generator and one motorcycle from the criminals.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, in a statement, said the soldiers encountered the terrorists along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo of kaduna state.

The statement reads; “In sustained operations to clear the North West of banditry and terrorism, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army have again neutralized bandits and terrorists along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo and Farin Ruwa on Saturday 3 September 2022.

The dogged and highly motivated troops, while on a fighting patrol, came in contact with unconfirmed number of bandits. The troops in the ensuing shoot out , eliminated 3 of the terrorists and recovered two AK 47 rifles, nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition , one power generator and a motorcycle.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until banditry is eradicated in the region. The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has urged all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information, that would assist the troops in their operations against the criminal elements.