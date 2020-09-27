Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that soldiers on anti-banditry operations in the north central part of the country have killed three kidnappers and rescued three kidnapped victims in Nassarawa State.

The soldiers from Operation WHIRL STROKE and 117 Guards Battalion who were on a joint clearance operation around Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa State, were said to have raided a suspected kidnappers’ camp along Bakonu Road in Nasarawa Local Government Area, when they encountered the bandits and their hostages.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers also dislodged the regrouping of some elements linked to the late Gana at a hideout around Kwaghaondo village in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Enenche’s statement reads:

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in north central zone of the country, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and 117 Guards Battalion recorded appreciable successes against criminal elements. Troops while on joint clearance operation on 25 September 2020 around Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa State raided a suspected kidnappers’ camp along Bakonu Road in Nasarawa Local Government Area. In the course of the operation, 3 kidnapped victims were rescued while 2 kidnappers were killed in action. Rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

In another development, following credible intelligence on the possible regrouping of some elements linked to the late Gana at a hideout around Kwaghaondo village in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops of Sector 2 conducted a dawn raid operation at the identified hideout. The gallant troops made contact with the armed militia elements who opened fire and fled as troops closed in on their position. Troops swiftly responded with superior firepower which led to the killing of 2 bandits while one AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.