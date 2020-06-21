Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on anti-banditry operations in the North West and North Central have killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered several arms and ammunition.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General Major-General John Enenche who addressed journalists said: “In continuation of intensive clearance operations under Operation ACCORD aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central regions, troops under Operation SAFE HAVEN have neutralised three kidnappers during a commando operation at Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State. The daring raid was conducted on 19 June 2020 sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat Hotel, Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State. Troops overwhelmed the suspects with superior firepower, neutralising three bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single- barrel gun, two fabricated pistols, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four cartridges, one motorcycle, and one Tecno phone.

“In a related development, still on 19 June 2020, troops in collaboration with local vigilante rescued a herder, one Salisu Abdullahi, who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom LGA. The herder was duly evacuated to the hospital for prompt medical attention.