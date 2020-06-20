Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on anti-banditry operations in the north west and north central have killed 3 suspected kidnappers and recovered several arms and ammunitions.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General Major-General John Enenche said: “In continuation of intensive clearance operations under Operation ACCORD aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central region, troops under Operation SAFE HAVEN have neutralized 3 kidnappers during a commando operation at Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau state. The daring raid was conducted on 19 June 2020 sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat hotel Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau state. Troops overwhelmed the suspects who opened fire on them, with superior fire power, neutralizing 3 bandits while others escaped with gun shot wounds. Troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single barrel gun, 2 fabricated pistols, 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 cartridges, one motorcycle and one techno phone.

“In a related development, still on 19 June 2020, troops in collaboration with local vigilante rescued a herder one Salisu Abdullahi who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom LGA. The herder was duly evacuated to hospital for prompt medical attention.

“Furthermore, on same 19 June 2020, troops arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Alhaji Idris around Hawan-Kibo general area in Riyom LGA while 4 other suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the kidnap of one Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi at Kwahas-Lahir area in Mangu LGA of Plateau state. All the suspects have been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further invesigation and prosecution.

“Additionally, as part of Operation ACCORD Civil-Military Cooperation activities, Headquaters Operation SAFE HAVEN distributed relief materials to residents of Daffo district and Kuba village in Barkin Ladi LGA of the state. This was aimed at cushioning the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation SAFE HAVEN for their commitment. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.