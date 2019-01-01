The soldiers from 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole, were said to have neutralised the bombers…

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its troops on counterinsurgency operations in the North East killed three female suicide bombers.

The soldiers from 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole, were said to have neutralised the bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village, in Dikwa Local Government Area of the State.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations in charge of theater command, Colonel Onyema Nwachuku, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest during the encounter.

He said: “Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole, on Sunday, December 30, 2018, encountered and neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village, in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. The troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has further commended the troops for their successful exploits and encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army headquarters has denied a video clip which has gone viral in the social media, showing a soldier complaining of lack of weapons to fight terrorists in the North East.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said the video is not a true reflection of today’s reality in the counter insurgency war.

Usman in a statement said, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an old video clip circulating on the social media, in which a supposedly soldier clad with an AK-47 rifle alleged lack of arms and ammunition, among other soldiers in a remote location walking.

“This is not true, as the video was recorded in 2014 and, therefore, cannot be a true reflection of the present reality. The public are please requested to discountenance the video clip.”