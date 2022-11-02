From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Soldiers have reportedly killed three gunmen in Umunze community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Sources said that the gunmen first opened fire on the soldiers but were neutralised by the military men who had superior firepower.

This came some weeks after the gunmen killed three army officers and one civilian at the Nkwo Market area of the community.

It was gathered that the gunmen succumbed to the superior firepower of the soldiers despite the charms which they reportedly wore all over their bodies.

The neutralised criminals were believed to be part of the criminal gangs terrorising and killing innocent people in the state.

There has been a new wave of criminality lately in various parts of the state especially kidnappings that have been recorded in some areas.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, proved abortive as his phone was not reachable as at the time of filing this report.