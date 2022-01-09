From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja, said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed three members of the Boko Haram terrorists group and destroyed an illegal market that is being operated by them at Gallo Malawari Village in Borno state.

The soldiers from 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation HADIN KAI, who came in contact with the terrorists while on clearance operation code-named Operation DOMINANCE I, also inflicted heavy casualty on the terrorists who retreated and fled.

Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines among other weapons from the terrorists.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Nwachukwu statement reads: “Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force(JTF), North East Operation HADIN KAI, while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask on Friday 7 January 2022.

“The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code-named Operation DOMINANCE I, came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari village. In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.

“Troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines, and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition amongst others.”