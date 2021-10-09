Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja, said it’s troops engaged in the ongoing Exercise GOLDEN DAWN, in Anambra State have killed three unknown gunmen who attacked a Nigerian Police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway on Friday.

The gunmen who drove in 2 Vehicles, a Hilux and Hummer bus, were said to have attacked the police checkpoint killing a police officer and engaged the soldiers in a shootout but were eventually overpowered resulting in the killing of the three suspects while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement said one police officer was killed while the soldiers recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles.

The statement reads; “Troops of Sector 5 of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN deployed in Anambra have neutralised three unknown gunmen who attacked a Nigerian Police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway on 7 October 2021.

“The gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene. Troops however gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.

“The 3 gunmen, who drove in 2 Vehicles ( a Hilux and Hummer bus), eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles, while conducting further exploitation of the general area for the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, a policeman paid the supreme price, in the line of duty, for his country.

“The Chief of Army Staff commends the troops for the feat and urges them to sustain the momentum against all criminal elements operating in the region. The COAS also sympathises with the family of the fallen hero and prays for the repose of his soul”.

