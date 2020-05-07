Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Nigerian military has killed 343 BHT/ISWAP fighters and 153 bandits in its latest operations to wipe out terrorism and criminality in the country.

The DHQ also said soldiers on counter insurgency operations have destroyed several logistics installations and networks belonging to the terrorists and arrested 16 high profile informants. Coordinator Defence media operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing, said several kidnapped victims were rescued by the troops during the operation conducted in the last four weeks.

Enenche, while giving a breakdown of successes recorded by military operations across the country, said troops also uncovered several illegal bunkering operations in the Niger Delta Region and recovered 1,781,000 litres of crude oil. The coordinator, who said the successes were recorded between March 18 and May 5, also gave a breakdown of military operations across the country and said the military would do everything in its powers to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.