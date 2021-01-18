Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said troops on anti banditry operations in Kastina and Zamfara States, have Killed 30 armed bandits and recovered 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep.

The soldiers also foiled a reprisal attack on Janbako village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed five bandits in the encounter.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement said “Following credible intelligence on movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje yesterday 17 January 2021, responded immediately and made contact with bandits. In the course of the encounter 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were recovered.

“Similarly, still on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. Troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack. Troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised 5 of them. Currently troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits.

“In another development, following a tip off, 2 suspected bandits collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State. Suspects are in custody for further action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country”.

