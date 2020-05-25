Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on counter insurgency operations have killed 35 Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP) members in various operations across the Northeast.

The DHQ, also said that the troops recovered several gun trucks, 11 AK-47 riffles, motorcycles, hand grenades, mobile phones, memory cards, specula ammunitions, assorted food among others.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement said much was achieved between May 11-22. Eneche statement reads: “In continuation of Operation Lafiya Dole, subsidiary Operation Kantana Jimlan, troops of Army Super Camp 6 and 7 conducted a long range fighting patrol on 11 May 2020 and cleared Adzunge and adjoining villages.

“Also, troops of Special Response Area Pulka with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on 13 May 2020 along Pulka-Boko- Kirawa road. Eight (8) BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while 10 Motorcycles and assorted food items were captured.

“On May 15, troops of 192 Bn ambushed BHT/ISWAP fighters relocating from Sambisa forest to Mandara mountains due to heavy air and artillery bombardments. Five of of them were killed, 3 AK 47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges and other clothing materials were recovered.

“Same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area neutralized 2 terrorists who attempted to attack the troops location from Boboshe. Others fled with gunshot wounds. One AK 47 rifle and one magazine with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

“Between May 19 and 20 , following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered five terrorists killed in action. Five AK 47 rifles, two BHT gun trucks, one anti aircraft gun, six assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and two hand grenades were recovered.

“In another operation, troops of Special Response Area Pulka with Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, ambushed the terrorists on May 20 , along Pulka-Dirgi-Banki general area. In the encounter two BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while others escaped; One AK 47 loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered.