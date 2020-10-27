Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau, Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Members of the Nigerian Army Operation Sahel Sanity fighting insecurity in parts of the North-West zone of the country have killed a total of 38 bandits in the area between September 4 and October 25, 2020.

In a statement issued by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, the Army stated that the troops also rescued 108 kidnapped victims along with 93 suspected bandits-logistics suppliers and collaborators.

According to the statement, “relatedly, 30 dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and five live cartridges were captured during various encounters with troops. Also, a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and one camel were recovered.

“Three rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits logistics suppliers were also arrested while a total of 10 bandits’ camps and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity and 47 bandits attacks and 31 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops.

“The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to dominate all the hitherto volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.

“This has led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicative by the successes recorded. “These gains are gradually bringing stability and normalcy back to the zone as evident by the massive resumption of farming and socio-economic activities.

“It is important to note that the tremendous successes achieved since the commencement of the operation could not have been possible without the sacrifice, commitment and gallantry exhibited by the professionally and responsive soldiers of the Nigerian Army some of whom have paid the supreme price in the course of their professional calling.”

The acting Director represented by the Media coordinator, Nigerian Army Operations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu added that in all the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandits informants and collaborators, three rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested and a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and one camel were recovered,” he said.

Onyeuko said the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have intensified operational activities in the theatre of operation which has led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicative by the successes recorded.

“Also numerous farm and highway patrols were carried out within Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara states thus boosting the confidence of the locals as well as commuters in carrying out their daily activities without hindrance,” he said.