Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on anti banditry operations have killed four bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche , said :“In continuation of the sustained offensive against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the country, troops of Operation Accord had successful operation on September 2.While acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush.

“The gallant troops had contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing four while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and five rounds of 9mm with a magazine. Presently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits.

“The Military High Command congratulates the troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.” Similarly, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations in the country have destroyed a bomb making factory at the factory used to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devise (IOD), which they use to carry out attack and other criminal activities.

Enenche, at a media briefing on military operations conducted between August 27-September 2, in Abuja,said several IODs making materials, six rocket launchers bombs, 10 locally made hand grenades and one Rocket propelled grenade bomb fuse were recovered by the soldiers who also destroyed the factory.

He further stated that several terrorists, bandits and other criminals were killed and many others arrested within the week under review. He said the military recorded tremendous successes in its operations across the country working in conjunction with vigilante groups and called on the public to always alert the military and security agencies whenever they suspect strange movements of persons in their areas.