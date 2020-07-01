The Defence Headquarters said troops on internal security operations in Benue and Taraba states have killed four bandits and arrested a notorious kidnap leader terrorizing the states

The troops from Operation Whirl Stroke operating under Operation Accord, also recovered two locally made rifles, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three mobile phones, three AK47 magazines, two motorcycles, one military uniform, one Peace Corps ID Card belonging to Mr. Anyor Fidelis and some charms.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, in a statement, said: “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating under Operation Accord deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State and Sector 4 in Taraba State conducted a joint commando raid operation in the early hours of 29 June 2020 at Rafin Kada in Wukari LGA and Yojaa in Donga LGA of Taraba State.

The troops came in contact with suspected Tiv militias at Che Jukun village. The armed militia opened fire on sighting the troops who responded with superior firepower thereby neutralizing four of them in the process while unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In another development, troops responded to a distress call from Zaki Biam on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin, Kobo Ishor (aka “Lesser” ) an associate of late Orjondu. He was apprehended and currently undergoing interrogation, to be handed over to the Nigerian Police afterwards for prosecution.

“The high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops of Operation Whirl Stroke for their dexterity and professionalism and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminals in the North Central Zone of the Country”.