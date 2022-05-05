From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Abia State, have reportedly killed four gunmen in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia state. The incident, which reportedly happened at about 2pm, yesterday, took place at the Uratta, Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

It was gathered that the gunmen, wearing black attires, had marched through popular streets and markets yesterday, warning traders and residents of a sudden imposition of a two-day sit-at-home order slated for today and tomorrow.

The hoodlums were said to have warned residents about the consequences of disobeying the order.

Reports claimed that the sit-at-home expected to be observed across the southeastern states is in protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to Ebonyi State, tomorrow.

A source said while the hoodlums were going about spreading their information, which made some shop owners to start closing for business, that on getting to the Uratta Junction, they engaged soldiers in a gun duel. In the gun battle that ensued, four of the gunmen, including their leader, were reportedly killed, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A military source at the 14 Brigade, who pleaded his name not to be mentioned, said some gunmen had a face-off with soldiers of 144 battalion stationed at the Uratta axis of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The source said the face-off led to the death of four of the gunmen, while others sustained injuries.

The source equally confirmed the recovery of charms and life tortoise from the killed suspected leader of the group.