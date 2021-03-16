From Molly Kilete,Abuja

The Nigerian Army fighting terrorism in the North- East has killed 41 members of the Boko Haram Insurgents and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups In its renewed offensive against the insurgents.

Director Army public relations, Brigadier- General Mohammed Yerima , said the Army also rescued 60 persons held hostage by the insurgents; most of who are women and children.

The Army spokesman in a Statement, said soldiers also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, eight Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, one motorcycle, six bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for the making of Improvise Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst others from the terrorists.

Yerima stated that : “In continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State of West Africa Province counterpart in the North East, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have decisively taken out several terrorists after heavy fighting in the early hours of yesterday(Monday) .

“The gallant troops who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes. With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.